Robert Pattinson Has Long, Blonde Hair In The King — & Twilight Fans Are Losing It

There's one star in Netflix's hotly anticipated new film, The King, and that's Timothée Chalamet. He's the standout — i.e., the king — and center-screen for almost the entirety of the 1:52-long trailer. But as fans watched (and rewatched) the dramatic just-dropped teaser, they found an unexpected surprise in a quick close-up of his co-star, Robert Pattinson.
The surprise wasn't Pattinson himself — he was previously announced as the film's villain — but his incognito appearance. More specifically, his hair, which is down to his shoulders, colored blonde and scrunched into surfer waves. For the Twilight fans on Twitter, it induced serious 2008 nostalgia, and even overshadowed Timmy's bowl cut.
Advertisement
Since the trailer dropped, Twitter has been buzzing with excitable Timothée Chalamet memes and gifs of Pattinson's new look. That is, full armor and long hair. Many fans were quick to note that the hair has to be a wig or weave, because the 33-year-old actor has recently been photographed with short hair IRL. But that didn't quell the enthusiasm.
Robert Pattinson with that weave! https://t.co/icGEfAcO2p #TheKIng pic.twitter.com/ukryoPJYDP— Decider (@decider) August 27, 2019
"Robert Pattinson with that weave," exclaimed some. "I will see The King for Timothée Chalamet's bowl cut and Robert Pattinson's wig alone," responded another.
Though Pattinson's newest character is no Edward Cullen, it is taking fans right back to his 2008-level stardom. Back then, teenage hearts exploded staring into his black, brooding vampire eyes. And now? There's a hot, long, warrior haircut to boot, so eat your heart out, kids.
Advertisement