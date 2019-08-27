There are a few worthy pop culture kings in the zeitgeist. There's Prince George, who may one day be an actual king. There's Logan Roy on Succession, who is sort-of a king. And then there's Timothée Chalamet as a king in Netflix's The King.
Like the initial poster promised, Chalamet is serving more than just his role as King Henry V — he's serving bowl cut, he's serving pinky rings, he's serving cheekbone seriousness! Now, we finally — and I say finally because fans have been waiting for the first real look at the Netflix film, also starring Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson, and Lily-Rose Depp) for months now — have some video footage of Timmy T as royal-ty.
The teaser trailer does not disappoint either. It shows Chalamet as a reluctant but steadfast young king, thrust into a place of adoration when he really craves a life of normalcy. Along the way, as he adjusts to the throne (and the fur, the jewels, the followers, the responsibilities, and the corruption), he finds companionship in Depp's Catherine (the two were rumored to be dating during filming), and in his #1 bestie, an alcoholic knight John Falstaff, played by Joel Edgerton, who also co-wrote the film with director David Michôd.
Watch the trailer below, and just know that the accents are good, the hair is incredible, and the Chalamet is back.
The King will be streaming on Netflix and hit theaters this fall.
