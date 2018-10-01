Timothée Chalamet Might Be Dating Lily-Rose Depp & It’s So French

Sweet tea fans, I have some news. Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp were spotted drinking iced coffees together in New York City and this only means one thing: these two French-American actors might be dating.
For the Chalamet stans, this news comes as no surprise as the Twitter, Instagram, and Tumblr accounts dedicated to his existence have been aware of the rumor since the two first followed each other in January, and more recently when they both attended the Toronto Film Festival while promoting each of their respective movies (Chalamet, Beautiful Boy and Depp, A Faithful Man).
Advertisement
But today, the ultimate source for fact-based gossip, Lainey Gossip, shared a slew of incriminating photos from this past weekend where the Call Me By Your Name star was seen showing Depp around his local hang-outs, including a local NYU coffeeshop (he sorta went to school there), and Central Park (ever heard of it?).
In addition to having an ideal New York day date, the two famous actors also star in Netflix's The King, which was filming in Europe earlier this summer, and have a fondness for printed pants.
I just hope they speak French to each other. Très chic.
OBVIOUSLY TIMOTHÉE AND LILY-ROSE SPEAK FRENCH WHEN THEY'RE TOGETHER WHICH MAKES THEM THE HOTTEST COUPLE EVER FUCK— k (@timotheechams) September 30, 2018
Advertisement