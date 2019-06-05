Taylor Swift & Robert Pattinson Went On A Double Date Because Apparently They're Old Pals

She's a singing cat. He's the new Batman. The friendship between Robert Pattinson and Taylor Swift shouldn't work — they're different species in more ways than one! — but, according to Us Weekly, it totally does. At least, it works enough for Swift and Pattinson to have an unexpected double date night with their respective significant others.
Per the report, Swift and Pattinson got together at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood along with their lovers Joe Alwyn and Suki Waterhouse. TSwift and RPatz sat across from one another, a source for Us Weekly reports, and the foursome "were laughing and talking" all night.
Advertisement
Swift and Pattinson's friendship may seem random, but Pattinson's new girlfriend Waterhouse is not new to Swift's squad. If I had to guess, it was the girls who put together this mini crew. Back in 2016, Swift hit the town in New York with Waterhouse, Dakota Johnson, and Cara Delevingne.
Of course, there is that other connection to Pattinson that "Back to December" fans will never forget: Swift dated Taylor Lautner, Pattinson's Twilight co-star, back in 2009. Maybe Swift hung out with Pattinson back in the day? If so, their friendship may be a full decade old.
Waterhouse and Pattinson — who honestly seem like the most obvious pairing to ever exist in Hollywood, in my humble opinion — reportedly got together in summer of 2018, not long after Pattinson split up with his longtime girlfriend FKA Twigs. As for Swift and Alwyn, she started dating the The Favorite actor publicly in 2017, though it's rumored (thanks to a few tracks on Swift's album Reputation) the two began seeing each other as early as 2016.
Will more double dates me in Swift and Pattinson's future? We are so grateful to witness the birth of this new, A-list squad.
Advertisement