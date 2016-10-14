I don't know if you've noticed, but Taylor Swift has been stepping out a lot lately.
All over New York, in fact. Just this week, she was able to go out three days in a row, resulting in all of these enlightening headlines: "Taylor Swift Steps Out Again with Pals Dakota Johnson and Cara Delevingne in NYC"; "Taylor Swift, Dakota Johnson, Cara Delevingne, and Suki Waterhouse Step Out in NYC"; "Taylor Swift and Squad Hit A Kings of Leon Concert In Formation"; "Taylor Swift Hits the Town with Serena Williams, Dakota Johnson, Other Gal Pals"; and "Taylor Swift Enjoys the Single Life with Another Epic Girls’ Night Out."
From these headlines, I immediately gathered that the "Bad Blood" singer is shopping for some new friends. So I decided to help her out.
First, I had to see the state of her current squad, which has maintained many of its core members. She's far and beyond met her limit for model friends (Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt, Lily Donaldson, Cara Delevingne, and Karlie Kloss, to name a few), and is quickly filling up her actress-and-singer roster (Zendaya, Lorde, Hailee Steinfeld, Selena Gomez, Jaime King, and Blake Lively, for example). Just this week, she's added: Sienna Miller, Dakota Johnson, Suki Waterhouse, Zoë Kravitz, and Serena Williams (victory lap). Clearly, the singer is expanding her repertoire, so I wanted to help her spice things up.
I did my own casting call for Swift's new squad members; ahead is the cream of the crop. Each of these potential friends bring something a little special, and will totes get along with the OG members. "Make new friends, but keep the old," as they say.
