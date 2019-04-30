Robert Pattinson Gracefully Answers Questions About Exes Kristen Stewart & FKA Twigs

When it comes to celebrity relationships, the public (and a lot of A-listers themselves) tends to thrive on drama. But when High Life actor Robert Pattinson was asked about his exes, he gave an answer that's not only rare, but surprisingly refreshing.
The 32-year-old actor told Sunday Times’ Style magazine, said that he's on "good terms" with his exes, including his more famous former flames Kristen Stewart and singer FKA Twigs.
"They were pretty long relationships, not like three months," said the actor.
Pattinson dated Stewart, his co-star in 2008's Twilight, as well as the four other films in the series that followed, from 2009 to 2013. They broke up after the rather scandalous news (and photos) surfaced that she'd cheated on him with her then-married Snow White & The Hunstman director Rupert Sanders. A year later, he dated and then was engaged to British singer FKA Twigs until 2017. They called off the engagement.
But when it comes to his current relationship with 27-year-old model Suki Waterhouse, who he was first linked to last July when they were photographed kissing in the street in London, he's keeping decidedly quiet.
"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," Pattinson said. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better."
"I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo," he added. "The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."
