Kristen Stewart Doesn't Regret Her Relationship With Robert Pattinson

She may never escape the shadow of Twilight, but it looks like Kristen Stewart is coming to accept it — and herself. In a new interview, the actor opens up about her time as one-half of one of the world's most famous couples and why she decided to come out in such a big way.
According to E! News, Stewart told The London Sunday Times that at first, she wanted to keep her relationship to herself. It seems completely normal, but being an actor meant that every detail of her life was being splashed across headlines around the world. It didn't help that she was starring in a huge film franchise, either.
Advertisement
"I didn't talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine," she told The London Sunday Times. "I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world. But considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves."
As for dating Robert Pattinson, Stewart says that the relationship brought her even more attention, but adds that she doesn't regret it — and it was not a way for her to hide her sexuality. And coming out publicly was important to her. She mentions that it was important and "topical."
"When I was dating Rob, the public was the enemy — and that is no way to live," she said. "[Coming out] wasn't this grand statement, 'I was so confused! Now I've realized who I am!' I have not been struggling."
Stewart credits both the Twilight films and Pattinson for shaping who she is today. And since she's been staying out of the spotlight, it's allowed her to focus on her work. She recently earned a César Award, the French equivalent of an Academy Award, and has even stepped behind the camera for several projects (including one for Refinery29's Shatterbox Anthology).
"I want to push myself. In my life, when I'm emotional about something, I'm an extreme person. Subtlety is not my go-to," she told the Times. "I just don't want to fake anything, but the best opportunities for me are whenever I feel a little bit scared."
Advertisement