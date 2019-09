Kristen Stewart Doesn't Regret Her Relationship With Robert Pattinson

"I didn't talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine," she told The London Sunday Times . "I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world. But considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves."