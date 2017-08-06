Update: Robert Pattinson issued a statement to E! News following his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to clarify his remarks on the show.
“The story I told on Jimmy Kimmel last night seems to have spiraled out of control. What didn't come across is that this was supposed to be a joke. No one at all expected or assumed that anything like that would happen on the Good Time set. We are all huge animal lovers and would obviously never do anything to harm an animal,” Pattinson said in a statement.
“Everyone involved in Good Time are amazing professionals and have come together to make a movie that I'm extremely proud of," Pattinson continued. "I feel embarrassed that in the moment, I was trying to make Jimmy laugh, only to create confusion and a false impression."
Advertisement
The directors also tweeted that the story was "not true."
In truth, scene was Connie loving the dog w petting & the dogs penis distends, he wasn't giving him an HJ-but sure! https://t.co/wRvi3H8z71— SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) August 4, 2017
Fake news = an inflamed version of telephone = lack of independent thought.— SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) August 5, 2017
This story was originally published on August 4, 2017.
Robert Pattinson has fully washed his hands of being recognized as Edward Cullen. His new indie drama, Good Time, is about as far from the Twilight franchise as you can get.
Pattinson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday to discuss the film. But instead of sharing a lighthearted tale about on-set antics, he told a pretty disturbing story about a scene that was (thankfully) eventually cut from the movie.
Pattinson's character, Connie, has a deep connection with dogs. So, apparently, the film's director thought it would be a good idea to have Connie pleasure a dog on-screen. According to Pattinson, a director wanted him to actually perform the act, but he insisted on using a prosthetic dog penis instead.
"There's a lot of things in this movie which really cross the line of reality. It's not even on the line, it's way beyond the line," Pattinson said of Good Time. "There was initially this scene — I don't think I should say this — but it's like, my character, Connie, has this affinity with dogs. He thinks he is a dog in a previous life and he thinks he has control over animals and stuff."
That's all standard indie fare, right? Well, not so much.
"There's this one scene which we shot, which was basically, there's a drug dealer who busts into the room and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a [hand job]," Pattinson told Kimmel. "It was a character thing. But I asked the trainer, 'cause the director was like, 'Just do it for real, man! Don't be a p***y!' And then the dog's owner was like, ‘Well, he's a breeder, I mean, you can.' He's like, 'You just gotta massage the inside of his thighs.'"
Advertisement
To be clear: Bestiality is illegal in almost all 50 states. And giving a "hand job" to an animal definitely counts as animal cruelty. Good on Pattinson for refusing to actually engage in the act — but it's a mystery why anyone thought this was a good idea in the first place.
Refinery29 has reached out to A24, the film's distributor, for comment on this story. We will update if and when we obtain a response.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement