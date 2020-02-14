Robert Pattinson Is Already Iconic In The First Look At His Batman

Our first look at Robert Pattinson in The Batman has arrived, and it’s proof that Matt Reeves made the right casting choice for the world’s greatest (not to mention richest) detective.
A video posted on Vimeo and shared by Reeves on Twitter shows Pattinson wearing the new Batsuit for a camera test, complete with ultra-dramatic music and red mood lighting. Pattinson has never looked more brooding, and this is a guy who shot to fame playing a very angsty vampire in the Twilight franchise. It seems now that Pattinson has found a role even more iconic than Edward Cullen.
Advertisement
Pattinson was previously up against X-Men star Nicholas Hoult for the role of Bruce Wayne in a new standalone film. Previously, Ben Affleck — who portrayed the character in Batman v Superman and Justice League — was set to direct and star in a different version of The Batman. He left the project, claiming he “couldn’t crack” a new Batman take, and Reeves took the reins, eventually hiring Pattinson.
Though Pattinson will wear the Batsuit in the upcoming superhero movie, Reeves promised a different take than the previous films, which also includes Christopher Nolan’s trilogy starring Christian Bale.
“It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films,” Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter. “The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down criminals and trying to solve a crime.”
We’re still waiting on a first look at upcoming characters from Reeves’ new film, including Paul Dano as the Riddler. More villains are expected to join The Batman as well.
"You can't have Batman without a villain," Reeves told THR. "There will be a rogues gallery."
Before Pattinson takes on Gotham City’s drama in 2021, he’ll appear in Nolan’s highly-anticipated film Tenet and Antonio Campos’ The Devil All the Time, starring Tom Holland.
Check out Pattinson's screen test below, and meet your new Batman.
Advertisement