The First Look At The Batman Reveals Robert Pattinson’s Vintage Batsuit

The new Batsuit is still black (sorry to any of you hoping for shades of gray), opts for a patchwork-style Batman symbol on the chest that appears to be made out of guns , and includes the iconic pointed ears on the helmet and utility belt. If the new Batsuit looks and feels kind of low quality, fear not, as it apparently fits with the storyline of a young Bruce Wayne, in his first years as Batman. This is opposed to previous Batman films that usually focus either on the origin story, or specific villain arcs. If this is considered vintage Batman, we can’t wait to see Paul Dano’s vintage Riddler costume