Jonah Hill Won’t Be In The New Batman Movie, But Evil Paul Dano Will Do

With every casting announcement, Matt Reeves' The Batman is getting stacked. It was announced earlier this week that Zoë Kravitz would join star Robert Pattinson as Catwoman in the film. Now we have a villain: Paula Dano as the Riddler.
It was previously rumored that Jonah Hill would be joining the cast as either the Riddler or the Penguin but reportedly passed, according to Variety. Now, Dano has stepped into the role of the DC villain who incorporates puzzles and riddles into his evil plots, leaving a trail of complicated clues for the police to piece together. A mainstream blockbuster like this is somewhat of a departure for the actor, who's appeared in films like Love And Mercy and Little Miss Sunshine, and recently co-wrote and produced Wildlife.
While Hill may have passed on a chance to join the DC universe, he has another life-altering role ahead: husband. Page Six recently reported his engagement to girlfriend Gianna Santos, although the pair has not publicly commented on the news.
The only other confirmed cast member in the film is Westworld's Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, according to IMDB. Reeves and Mattson Tomlin write the screenplay. It is expected to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.
Advertisement