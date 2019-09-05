Jonah Hill Is Reportedly Engaged To Gianna Santos

Jonah Hill has capped off his summer with an engagement, according to Page Six. A rep confirmed to the outlet that the Maniac actor and girlfriend Gianna Santos are engaged after a year of dating. The two were first seen together last summer, but have kept their relationship private.
Santos is the content manager at beauty startup Violet Grey after working as head stylist and producer at KITH and is based in New York. However, Variety reports that Hill recently purchased a house in Santa Monica, California, so the two will likely be bicoastal. While Hill has not explicitly spoken about Santos, he has previously shared his thoughts on relationships.
"With a relationship, there's no control, because there's a person that's not you," he told musician Q-Tip in an interview for Complex last fall. "For me – why work is easier than that stuff – is because I know if I work hard enough, and sit in the fucking editing room, or write my ass off for hours and hours, I'm in control of it working. I think relationships are scary in that way. I think the control element, sometimes, makes me scared when it's relationships with friends, or a girlfriend, or something."
However, it appears it did not take long for Hill's relationship with Santos to change his tune. A rep for Hill did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
