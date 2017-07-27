Hundreds Of Luxury Beauty Brands Might Be Coming To Amazon Soon

Cassandra Grey, the founder and CEO of Violet Grey, said in a statement, “I cannot confirm a special relationship with Amazon apart from the fact that I have enormous respect for the company and view the platform as one of the only five distribution partners that matter for digital content producers, particularly those of us who ride or die to serve the almighty modern consumer.” It’s still possible that the rumors are just rumors — but if that is the case, Amazon might want to get Grey on the phone ASAP to make it happen for real. All those almighty modern consumers seem pretty excited about it already.