Kristen Stewart Talks About Her Girlfriend & How Happy She Finally Is

After months of being snapped on dates by paparazzi, Kristen Stewart is finally talking publicly about her relationship with Alicia Cargile.
In her an interview with Elle U.K., the notoriously private 26-year-old said she was currently in a state of bliss, saying "Finally, I can feel again."
The magazine asked Stewart about Cargile, who have been off-and-on in the past, to which she simply said "... right now I'm just really in love with my girlfriend."
Stewart compared her current relationship to her previous ones, including Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, to describe how much happier she is now. "When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized, so I didn't like it. We were turned into these characters and placed into this ridiculous comic book, and I was like, 'That's mine. You're making my relationship something that it's not.' I didn't like that."
She continued saying that changed once she started dating women. "I was like, 'Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I'm not down with it or I'm ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I'm so much happier."
