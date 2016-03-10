Like Ian Somerhalder before him, Charlie Hunnam is taking issue with fans who are bashing his real-life lady love. It seems some of the King Arthur star's admirers have been making derogatory remarks about his longtime girlfriend, Morgana McNelis, and Hunnam has had enough.
Hunnam asked friend Tina Lou to post a note on social media about the situation.
"It has been brought to my attention that there is a group of immature girls posting a large number of hard messages aimed at my longtime girlfriend," he said in the message, which you can read in full here. "I would respectfully ask you to stop doing this. She is an intelligent, beautiful, kind person who just tried to live a simple life and has nothing to do with the entertainment industry. If you want to talk shit, talk shit about me, leave her out of it.
"What is most confusing is that these negative and totally unprovoked attacks appear to be coming from the people who call themselves my fans. Think about the logic of this for a moment. This is a girl I love very much and have spent the last 11 years of my life with and hope to spend the next 60 years. She has been my loyal and supportive partner long before I had any success or money. Why would you attack her out of admiration for me? It makes no sense."
Lou then received messages of "harassment," prompting Hunnam to follow up with this post and video message.
Hey guys. Last week I posted an extract from an email that was sent to us for the attention of " the ladies of social...Posted by Charlie Hunnam on Monday, March 7, 2016
