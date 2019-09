Fans Defend Louis Tomlinson After Scary Anonymous Threat To Kill His Baby

The One Direction fan community is officially out of control.At this point, you've probably read about the completely mind-blowing theory that Freddie Tomlinson, Louis' child with Briana Jungwirth born in January 2016, is fake. Fans, mostly on Tumblr, have tallied a list of reasons, photographs, and even used a bit of pseudo-science to try to prove that baby Freddie is either a doll or someone else's child.It's all really, really ridiculous and has taken a toll on both Louis and Briana, who are no longer together.But this bizarre threat is much worse, if it's real.In an unconfirmed clip posted on a One Direction fan Twitter account , you can hear a girl, supposedly a fan who obtained Louis' number, and Louis himself. It's scary.Here is how the conversation goes:Girl: You fucking bitch. I hope your baby dies.[Long pause]Guy: Hello?Girl: Hello.Guy: Did you really just say that?Girl: Yeah.Guy: Cause luckily for you, I've got you on recorder. And I've got you on a recording so that's gonna go straight to my lawyer, and he'll find out exactly who this is —Girl: Oh my god. Oh my god. No...Guy: So well done! No, no. Believe me, you've made a ...[Line cuts out]