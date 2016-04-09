Update: Louis Tomlinson is so over the fake baby conspiracy theories, and rightly so. In a video from The Daily Mail, Tomlinson is placing his son's car seat — with Freddie strapped in — into the back of an SUV, like a proper dad. The boy cries a little, as babies tend to do, and a photographer yells, "Hey mate, it's good to see your baby's real, man."
Tomlinson turns around, looking pretty angry, and says, "Have a bit of respect for the baby."
VIDEO: Louis calls out pap for saying his baby is not real (via @LouelleUA) pic.twitter.com/ZNK8gEQeZK— HYFR (@1DScoop) April 8, 2016
It seems insane that he even has to address these crazy rumors — and it's fairly obvious that the singer is so done with this topic.
Update, April 8: Briana Jungwirth, the mother of Tomlinson's child, voiced her frustration on an MTV Instagram, embedded below.
"Sorry but that is cruel," Jungwirth wrote in a comment. "I don't usually speak out much, but I'd like to know how would you feel as a new proud mother reading something like this? How dare anyone call my child fake. That's sick and morally wrong. Say all you'd like but I won't let anyone take away the happiness I have for my baby son. I know won't either."
Daisy, Louis' sister, also posted an image with the child. In response to everyone's responses, MTV News posted a cheeky Instagram implying that they might delete the post. However, no such deletion has taken place.
So, we're very sorry to inform Larry shippers that Louis Tomlinson's baby is, like, real.
Original story, published April 7 at 5:30 p.m. EDT, follows.
This may easily be the weirdest and most outrageous story you read on the internet today. The amount of research done by One Direction fanatics and Buzzfeed to nail down this widespread conspiracy theory is crazy. It truly shows the depth of fandom and the internet. Although, it should be noted, that the whole concept is still pretty ridiculous.
The conspiracy theory starts with a fan theory and rumor that has been joked about, and debunked, multiple times: Harry Styles and Tomlinson are a couple. Fans believe that Larry Stylinson (the two band members' names combined) are in love and that Tomlinson's subsequent relationship with Briana Jungwirth and their child, Freddie, is all an elaborate cover up.
It's being referred to as Babygate.
So, without further adieu, here are all the reasons the internet thinks Louis Tomlinson's baby Is fake.
1. Jungwirth herself isn't real. She was created by Tomlinson's management team, based on her activation date on Twitter, or she is actually a blogger named Rose Ellen.
2. All of the couple's paparazzi run-ins in the beginning of their relationship were preplanned to make it seem like the two were dating.
3. Tomlinson subliminally foreshadowed the fake baby when he threw a doll off the stage at a show right before the birth of his son.
4. Jungwirth suspiciously confirmed her pregnancy before the 12-week mark that most celebrities wait for.
5. Tomlinson's tattoos do not match up in some of the photos he has uploaded with his son.
6. Jungwirth's pictures with Freddie look similar to another famous blogger's baby pictures and Freddie himself looks eerily similar to other babies on the internet.
7. Freddie's feet look too rigid in pictures and his eyes are closed a lot, so he must be a doll.
8. Tomlinson isn't even in the photos. It's just an actor named Horatio Pancheri, who looks like him.
9. The pictures are in black and white to cover up the photoshop job or the fact that the baby is a doll. Jungwirth's grandmother apparently liked a photo of a baby doll artist.
For a fully fleshed-out timeline of Babygate, visit this Tumblr and Buzzfeed. It's pretty wild. Fandom can be a pretty dark place.
Meanwhile, Tomlinson just uploaded this picture of Freddie. Looks pretty real to me.
Let the speculation begin.
