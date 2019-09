This may easily be the weirdest and most outrageous story you read on the internet today. The amount of research done by One Direction fanatics and Buzzfeed to nail down this widespread conspiracy theory is crazy. It truly shows the depth of fandom and the internet. Although, it should be noted, that the whole concept is still pretty ridiculous.The conspiracy theory starts with a fan theory and rumour that has been joked about, and debunked , multiple times: Harry Styles and Tomlinson are a couple. Fans believe that Larry Stylinson (the two band members' names combined) are in love and that Tomlinson's subsequent relationship with Briana Jungwirth and their child, Freddie, is all an elaborate cover up.It's being referred to as Babygate.So, without further adieu, here are all the reasons the internet thinks Louis Tomlinson's baby Is fake.1. Jungwirth herself isn't real. She was created by Tomlinson's management team, based on her activation date on Twitter, or she is actually a blogger named Rose Ellen 2. All of the couple's paparazzi run-ins in the beginning of their relationship were preplanned to make it seem like the two were dating.3. Tomlinson subliminally foreshadowed the fake baby when he threw a doll off the stage at a show right before the birth of his son.4. Jungwirth suspiciously confirmed her pregnancy before the 12-week mark that most celebrities wait for.5. Tomlinson's tattoos do not match up in some of the photos he has uploaded with his son.6. Jungwirth's pictures with Freddie look similar to another famous blogger's baby pictures and Freddie himself looks eerily similar to other babies on the internet.7. Freddie's feet look too rigid in pictures and his eyes are closed a lot, so he must be a doll 8. Tomlinson isn't even in the photos . It's just an actor named Horatio Pancheri , who looks like him 9. The pictures are in black and white to cover up the photoshop job or the fact that the baby is a doll. Jungwirth's grandmother apparently liked a photo of a baby doll artist For a fully fleshed-out timeline of Babygate, visit this Tumblr and Buzzfeed . It's pretty wild. Fandom can be a pretty dark place.Meanwhile, Tomlinson just uploaded this picture of Freddie. Looks pretty real to me.Let the speculation begin.