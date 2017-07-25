Before he was a big time movie star, Robert Pattinson actually had a career as an entrepreneur. Well, kind of. The "Twilight" star sold porn magazines at his grade school in London. The business, which eventually got him expelled, was closed when he got caught shoplifting his products.
“I’ve never actually said this before,” Pattinson admitted. “I was, like, stealing porno magazines and selling them at school.”
I mean, morals and ethics aside, this is a decent business model. He's spending no money on products and maintaining 100% of the profit. Little R-Patz had a head for business. It's a shame he wasn't a better shoplifter. He told Howard Stern “I would sell it for like 20 pounds … like 30 bucks." That's some serious money for a kid.
Pattinson was a little too confident. He went to the magazine store in his school uniform and bit off more than he could chew.
"I used to go in and take like one or two," he explained. "Then, at the end, I got so cocky that I would take the entire rack and I got caught stealing."
"This guy is pulling all these porno magazines. This is when porn had those VHS tapes in those plastic sheet. So, he's pulling all these things out and I'm sitting there absolutely humiliated and the old people are looking at me disgusted."
Luckily for Pattinson, the shopkeeper was nice and didn't call the cops. He did, however, tell the school, which landed him in a lot trouble.
"Basically, every single one of my friends snitched on me," he laughed.
So, Pattinson isn't a great thief, liar, or businessman. But he sure has guts.
