Megan Fox’s Husband Has One Wish When It Comes To Kids

Around this time last year, Megan Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green welcomed their third child together, Journey Green. Journey joined a brood of gorgeous boys, Noah, Bohdi, and Kassius, who is Green’s son from a previous relationship, and although four kids is a lot, especially for two busy actors, it doesn’t seem like Green is sure he's done building a family with Fox. On Monday, Brian Austin Green hung out with Dax Holt for a casual Hollywood Pipeline Facebook Live interview, and the two chatted about what’s next for Green’s family.
During the Hollywood Pipeline Facebook Live, fans of the former 90210 star commented their questions, and of course, things got personal. Around 6 minutes into the interview, someone asked if Green and Megan Fox will have another baby. Initially, the actor hesitated and simply said, "I don't know," a perfectly reasonable response to having a stranger ask you about family planning. However, Hollywood Pipeline host Dax Holt pressed him with, "Do you want another baby?" as if desire is the only factor to consider when having children.
Green sighed, making anyone with even a drop of social awareness feel uncomfortable, and finally responded, "I have four boys now. A fifth is a basketball team, so that would kind of be awesome." Then, the actor finally came out with the truth, "But, I want a girl. I really want a girl." Aw!
Of course, Holt ran with that information and said, "So, to me it sounds like you're going for another one." Green, more good-naturedly than we would expect of anyone in this awkward situation, laughed and put the issue to rest by explaining that he doesn't know if he's ready for five boys, and statistically, there's a 50/50 chance that's what he would get. We wonder how Megan Fox feels about the idea of another kid — although, we probably wouldn't ask.
