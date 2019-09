Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Welcome Third Son

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have had another child. Journey River Green was born August 4, 2016, according to E! News . The boy is their third, joining 3-year-old Noah and 2-year-old Bodhi in the Fox-Green household.But the child has seemingly been a part of the family for quite some time. Journey has reportedly inspired a change in address and rekindled his parents romance “This baby [wants] me to live somewhere else, so we’re moving to a whole different place in Los Angeles because I feel like that’s where this baby wants to be raised,” Fox told Jimmy Kimmel.Fox has a history of believing curious things about unborn children, including that they can inhabit dogs . Presumably Fox is aware that babies lose their superpowers once they enter the world.Fox will return to New Girl for next season, a show that she was on partially to fill in for Zooey Deschanel, who took leave to have a baby of her own