Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Welcome Third Son

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have had another child. Journey River Green was born August 4, 2016, according to E! News. The boy is their third, joining 3-year-old Noah and 2-year-old Bodhi in the Fox-Green household.
But the child has seemingly been a part of the family for quite some time. Journey has reportedly inspired a change in address and rekindled his parents romance.
“This baby [wants] me to live somewhere else, so we’re moving to a whole different place in Los Angeles because I feel like that’s where this baby wants to be raised,” Fox told Jimmy Kimmel.
Fox has a history of believing curious things about unborn children, including that they can inhabit dogs. Presumably Fox is aware that babies lose their superpowers once they enter the world.
Fox will return to New Girl for next season, a show that she was on partially to fill in for Zooey Deschanel, who took leave to have a baby of her own.
But the child has seemingly been a part of the family for quite some time. Journey has reportedly inspired a change in address and rekindled his parents romance.
“This baby [wants] me to live somewhere else, so we’re moving to a whole different place in Los Angeles because I feel like that’s where this baby wants to be raised,” Fox told Jimmy Kimmel.
Fox has a history of believing curious things about unborn children, including that they can inhabit dogs. Presumably Fox is aware that babies lose their superpowers once they enter the world.
Fox will return to New Girl for next season, a show that she was on partially to fill in for Zooey Deschanel, who took leave to have a baby of her own.
Advertisement