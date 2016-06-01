Megan Fox's Unborn Child Has Some Strong Opinions About Real Estate

Megan Fox's unborn child is really the one running the show.
During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, the pregnant actress revealed that she communicates with her baby-to-be.
“You don’t hear an audible voice, but you hear messages if you’re open to it,” she explained to Kimmel, according to People. “For instance, this baby wanted me to live somewhere else so we’re moving to a whole different place in Los Angeles because I feel like that’s where this baby wants to be raised.”
Was kicking involved? Does the kid somersault when Million Dollar Listing comes on? We've gotta know.
This will be Fox's third child with estranged husband Brian Austin Green, joining big brothers Noah and Bodhi. With a 3-year-old and 2-year-old already under her belt, Fox confirmed that she's an old pro at the pregnancy thing.
"It’s easier doing it," she shared. "I’ve had a baby every other year since 2012, I’ve gotten used to it. With this one I’ve been a little more relaxed because I know how much it’s gonna hurt. I’m getting a little nervous about that. The pain is no joke.”
