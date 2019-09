The 30 Most Outrageous Things Megan Fox Has Ever Said

Actress Megan Fox is a curious one. The former model rose to fame starring alongside Shia LaBeouf (an even curiouser one) in the Transformers movies and has puzzled moviegoers and the media alike ever since. Why? We really want to label her, but she doesn't make it easy. Is she the sexiest woman in the world, or, as she insists, an insecure mess? Is she a caterer to the misogynistic male gaze or a badass feminist? And — as you'll be asking yourself in a few minutes after reading this — does she say crazy shit every time she talks to a journalist to get a rise out of people or is she just letting her freak flag fly? (Or could the woman be...all those things at once? GASP!)