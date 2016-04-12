What Megan Fox Wants You To Know About The Father Of Her Baby

Megan Fox showed her baby bump at last night's CinemaCon, confirming, as People reports, that she is expecting her third child. Since word got out, people have had a lot of questions about the actress' pregnancy. Like, is she taking enough time for herself to relax? And, will she receive adequate maternity leave from whatever project she's currently attached to? Just kidding! The concerned citizens in question want to know who the baby's father is.
That mystery runs deep, because Fox and her husband of five years (and the father of her two children), Brian Austin Green, separated last year. And she has been photographed standing next to a number of men in the last few months. So, she's giving those friendly baby-daddy sleuths a clue.
Fox posted photos of herself posing with Jake Johnson, Shia LaBeouf, and Will Arnett with a hashtag explaining their connection to her unborn child: #notthefather. The post seems to send a clear message from Fox — that the father's identity is his and her business alone.
