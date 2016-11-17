Proof That Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Are Raising An Army Of Future Supermodels

We're calling it: The Fox-Green boys are destined to be the new Hemsworths in oh, 15 or 20 years.
We already knew that Megan Fox and the artist formerly known as David Silver (Brian Austin Green) had some seriously stunning DNA. But the latest family photos posted by Green prove that the on-off couple's three sons are basically biding their time in the sandbox until the modeling contracts start rolling in.
Here are 4-year-old Noah Shannon and 2-year-old Bodhi Ransom striking a pose for their parents.
Noah's already nailed the thoughtful look. Even his actor dad is blown away.
"Crazy how good-looking he is," Papa Green posted. Indeed.
Bodhi, meanwhile, likes to experiment with different looks.
And what of baby Journey River, who was born in August?
"My wife makes beautiful babies," Green captioned a pic of his youngest son.
Let's give the 90210 alum some credit. This photo of his 14-year-old son, Kassius, proves that David Silver isn't such a slump. (Fun fact: Mom is former 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil.)
Heartbreakers, one and all. Claim those playdates now, kiddos!
