Megan Fox Shares First Photo Of Predictably Gorgeous Baby Son

When Megan Fox mates with a 90210 alum, magical things happen.
The actress welcomed her third son with Brian Austin Green in August, but we're just only now getting a glimpse at the little bundle of joy.
It's time to meet Journey River Green. Though the cutie might have a bone to pick about having to share a name with an '80s rock band, Journey can't fault his parents for bestowing him with some seriously beautiful DNA. Obviously, Mama Fox also appears to be in fine form.
Does this kid have a modeling contract yet? Or should we just wait a couple of decades when the Green boys become the new Hemsworths? Big brothers Noah and Bodhi are already in heartbreaker mode, and they're only toddlers. David Silver, we didn't know you had it in you.
