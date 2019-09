Megan Fox Shares First Photo Of Predictably Gorgeous Baby Son

When Megan Fox mates with a 90210 alum , magical things happen.The actress welcomed her third son with Brian Austin Green in August, but we're just only now getting a glimpse at the little bundle of joy.It's time to meet Journey River Green. Though the cutie might have a bone to pick about having to share a name with an '80s rock band, Journey can't fault his parents for bestowing him with some seriously beautiful DNA. Obviously, Mama Fox also appears to be in fine form.