People Are Loving That Megan Fox's Son Is Wearing A Dress In This Rare Instagram Photo

We can't blame Megan Fox for keeping her family life private. The mother of three seldom shares photos of her kids Journey (almost 1), Bodhi (3), and Noah (4), but took to Instagram on Monday night to give us a glimpse of just how picture-perfect things are for the family behind the scenes, and fans noticed something special about the snaps.
Fox, who is married to Brian Austin Green (and with whom she shares the three sons), posted a photo of some polaroids the family had taken, and they're adorable. The snaps feature a selfie of the actress, as well as Bodhi sporting a red mustache, Journey being carried by his equally photogenic father, and a photo of Noah, the eldest son, wearing a Frozen-inspired dress.
People were quick to point this out in the comments ("Why is the oldest boy wearing a dress?") and others were even quicker to come to his defense.
"What's not to understand?" one commenter responded. "Children play dress up. He's been photographed wearing a Peter Pan costume, a Snow White one too... If I'd had a costume when I was a kid, I would have been Wolverine."
"The fact that people are complaining about Noah wearing a dress is so disgusting," added another. "He's a CHILD!! He's just playing. Stop forcing stereotypes onto everyone."
This isn't the first time Fox's sons have been spotted in dresses. Both Noah and Bodhi defied gender stereotypes just a few months ago when they wore long flowing gowns to the park.
While Megan mostly posts about work on her Instagram, Brian is a bit more open when it comes to his social media. During November of last year, he posted a whole slew of family pics on his 'gram, and they're just as adorable.
"My wife makes beautiful babies :)" he captioned a photo of newborn Journey.
"I miss being young :)" he added under a photo of Bodhi and Noah hamming it up for the camera.
The point is this: Megan's children are living their best lives on camera and off, and should be allowed to wear whatever they want while doing it.
