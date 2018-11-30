Megan Fox Finally Clears Up Rumours About Her & Shia LaBeouf's Romance

Whether she’s acting, raising her kids, or sharing her theories about alien abductions, Megan Fox always keeps it classy. This week she opened up about her romance on the Transformers set. The star showed up on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The Jennifer's Body star played a game of Plead the Fifth, in which celebrities are allowed to pass on only one prying question. Instead, she answered every question — even the ones about her love life.
When Cohen asked her about her relationship with Transformers co-star Shia LaBeouf, Fox had nothing to hide. She made it clear that the relationship was not serious, agreeing with Cohen that it was “an on-set romance that didn’t go anywhere afterwards.” Though it seems like her and LaBeouf are on still on good terms. “I love him, I’ve never been quiet about that,” Fox said. The relationship was said to have caused drama between Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green who she married in 2010. LaBeouf confirmed the relationship in a GQ interview in 2011, though Fox has stayed mum on the topic until now.
She was also asked about two other co-stars; the Olsen twins, who she worked with in 2001 on Holiday in the Sun. Cohen asked her to pick a favourite, and Fox was ready with an honest response. “Mary-Kate,” she said, adding “I felt like she was a bit more open with me.”
Fox also answered a question about her husband, admitting that she once wrote on his walls in marker when she was mad at him. The two have clearly been doing well since the Transformers era; she and Green have three children together. Currently, LaBeouf is rumoured to be dating the singer FKA Twigs.
Watch the clip below.
