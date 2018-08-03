What’s more, in a post-MeToo context, the idea of a woman’s body being used for men’s gain (even if it’s a prize as lame as indie rock fame), and her coping with this violation by using her sexuality to entrap and feed on those who once objectified her, feels like something to be celebrated, not mocked. Had this film been made a decade later, it’s possible Fox could have been heralded as the feminist revenge hero of our time. In fact, the reason Jennifer becomes a demon in the first place, rather than just dying from the violent stab wounds inflicted on her by emo Seth Cohen and his band while sacrificing her to the devil, is because they wrongly believed her to be a virgin. In, a woman is, in a way, saved by her sexual experience, rising anew to wreak revenge on those who’ve wronged her. What’s more, the film also showed Needy, the so-called “nice girl,” losing her virginity to her boyfriend. Shocker: Girls who wear glasses can enjoy sex, too.