Did Shia LaBeouf & His Ex Mia Goth Have A Quarantine Reconciliation?

Are Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth exes no longer? After officially deciding to part ways in 2018, the two were seen together in Los Angeles sparking talk that the two actors might be back on in a very real way. Not only are they reportedly quarantining together in Pasadena, but LaBeouf and Goth have been seen sporting some eyebrow-raising jewelry.
A series of paparazzi photos show LaBeouf and Goth out at a park together. While they are seemingly practicing safe social distancing from everyone else, the pair are seen sitting close to each other on a bench. A ring on LaBeouf’s left ring finger is front and center in the photos. He was previously photographed wearing the ring at the Academy Awards in February, according to People. Goth was also seen sporting a ring on her left ring finger. Whether these are wedding rings or just separate accessorizing decisions has not been confirmed. Refinery29 reached out to representatives for both LaBeouf and Goth for comment.
LaBeouf and Goth first met in 2012 as co-stars in the Lars von Trier film Nymphomaniac: Vol. II and began dating shortly after. They collaborated again professionally when Goth appeared in a music video directed by LaBeouf in 2014. The couple was together for four years before they decided to live-stream their Las Vegas elopement in October 2016. “We’re proud of it — it was love,” LaBeouf said in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show shortly after.
In 2018, a representative for LaBeouf confirmed that the couple had decided to split up. “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” said the representative. However, Clark County in Nevada claimed that the couple was not legally married — at least not in Vegas. “Our records show no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth,” they wrote in a tweet. “A commitment ceremony was performed in #Vegas.”
