For most of the past eight or so years, news about Shia LaBeouf has either been about one of his notorious arrests or one of his performance art stunts. His real life has largely overshadowed his indie film performances, even ones that were actually quite good. But with Honey Boy, it seems like he's come up with a clever trick: Rather than let real life detract from his work, he turned his real life into his work. You can read all the praise for the film elsewhere; here we'll go over the true story LaBeouf mined for Honey Boy .