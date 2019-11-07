When LaBeouf was 10, Jeffrey got a job at the Ice House, a bar that hosted stand-up shows. The bar let young Shia do quick stand-up routines — mostly recitations of old Lenny Bruce jokes — before they served drinks. This got him the attention of someone at the Tonight Show, who booked him to warm up the crowd and even do a couple of skits on the air. That's where Shia met another child actor and realized that he might actually make a living doing this.