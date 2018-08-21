Skip navigation!
Fall Entertainment
Food & Drinks
We Found The Best Apple Picking Near NYC
by
Sarah Midkiff
More from Fall Entertainment
Dedicated Feature
How To Win At Fantasy Football — Even If You’re A Beginner
Jen Anderson
Aug 21, 2018
TV Shows
Insecure
Will Be Back Sooner Than You Think
Morgan Baila
May 17, 2018
TV Shows
Milo Ventimiglia Almost Didn't Get Cast In
This Is Us
Because He Was...
Meagan Fredette
Sep 13, 2017
TV Shows
This Is Us Just Dropped The Season 2 Teaser & OMG
Are you sitting down? Do you have a box of tissues nearby? You'll want both things, because a clip for the new season of This Is Us just dropped, and it
by
Meagan Fredette
Entertainment News
Can You Guess Which
Bachelor
Contestant Nick Viall Disli...
First impressions are everything. That old saying applies in particular when it comes to The Bachelor (and every other dating show to ever grace our small
by
Marquita Harris
Fall Entertainment Preview
Rachel Bloom Is Redefining The 'Crazy-Ex' On The CW
Update: We hope you enjoyed Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as much as we did. Here's our interview with the show's star/creator, Rachel Bloom. This story was
by
Esther Zuckerman
Fall Entertainment Preview
Quantico
's Priyanka Chopra Wants To Kick Ass Like A Girl
Update: We've been waiting all summer, and Quantico finally premieres tonight at 10 p.m. on ABC. Take this opportunity to get to know its star, Priyanka
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Books & Art
Mary Karr On
The Art Of Memoir
, Defending Lena Dunham & ...
Long before your book club started gushing over Bossypants, Yes Please, and Not That Kind of Girl, and all the cool kids were nose deep in copies of Just
by
Erin Donnelly
Music
Fall Music Preview: Selena, Adele, & 23 More Artists Have New Albums
What new tunes do we have to look forward to this fall? Let's see... There's a One Direction album that might be its last (history tells us that boy bands
by
Courtney E. Smith
TV Shows
Fall TV Preview: Very Special Specials, Reality & Talk Shows
The Voice, Amy Schumer, Rachel Zoe...oh my! Fall's reality, talk shows, and special specials are here for you to eye. Everything kicks off when Stephen
by
R29 Editors
TV Shows
Why Do So Many Female TV Characters Sound Like Sexy Halloween Cos...
Last fall, we met all sorts of interesting women on TV. An aspiring teacher with a five-year plan that included saving herself for marriage (Jane the
by
Lauren Le Vine
TV Shows
Fall TV Preview: 21 Comedies You Need To Know About Now
Is there anything better than unwinding at night in front of your favorite funny show? This fall's comedy lineup is more varied than your typical sitcom
by
R29 Editors
TV Shows
Fall TV Preview: Your Ultimate Guide To The Season's New & Return...
We’re living in a golden age of television and sometimes that can be a bad thing. With only so much available space on your DVR and a limited amount of
by
R29 Editors
Movies
The Oscar Will Go To...? R29's 2016 Predictions Start Here
Like it or not, fall movie season means that Oscar chatter is about to get deafening. Some contenders have already announced themselves by way of early
by
Esther Zuckerman
Fall Entertainment Preview
Katniss Meets Supergirl At R29's Perfect Fall Cocktail Party
You're invited to a cocktail party with the legends of the fall. Who's going to be there? Why, anyone who's anyone, of course. Specifically, anyone who'll
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Why You Need To Get Excited About This Fall's Movies
During the summer season of popcorn flicks, we’re often pleasantly surprised to find a movie that gives a woman something to do on screen. Think Rebecca
by
Esther Zuckerman
Movies
More Fall Movies! 7 Fall Comedies To Put On Your Calendar Now
Looking for a laugh this fall? Well, it's not exactly the season for comedies — a mere seven major ones to 38 big-deal dramas — but there are still
by
R29 Editors
Fall Entertainment Preview
Alison Brie Talks Her Funny New Movie,
Community,
& Bein...
Alison Brie loves romantic comedies so much that she used to fall asleep to The American President — the 1995 movie in which Michael Douglas plays a
by
Jennifer Armstrong
Movies
Get Ready For Fall Movies! 38 Dramas You Need To Know About Now
There's a reason we love fall. Pop culture junkies like us have an ongoing love affair with the season of changing leaves and crisp temperatures because
by
R29 Editors
