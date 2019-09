We hope you enjoyed Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as much as we did. Here's our interview with the show's star/creator, Rachel Bloom.Rachel Bloom is not immune to the lure of internet-stalking an ex. She was shooting a scene for her new show, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, in which the 16-year-old version of her character, Rebecca, is dumped by her camp boyfriend.“I was getting in the mood, listening to all these playlists, and I went on one of my ex-boyfriend’s Instagram or his girlfriend’s Instagram, and I saw a picture of him kissing his girlfriend,” Bloom says. “I haven’t been with him for years, but I haven’t ever actually seen a picture of him kissing someone else, and it fucked with me. I’m years out of it, and it really hit me.”Bloom (who's happily married to TV writer Dan Gregor) has been mining heartbreak, social awkwardness, mental health, and sex for comedy, for years now. She first made a name for herself as a viral-video star, releasing such audacious tracks as 2010’s “Fuck Me, Ray Bradbury” (an ode to the sci-fi writer that concludes with the line, “Something wicked this way will come”), and “Pictures Of Your Dick,” in which she laments her inability to stop posting images of her ex-boyfriend’s penis online. Currently, she has a shot at catapulting her career into network-TV heights as the star and creator of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, that Bloom describes as a “fucked-up romantic comedy.” Premiering on The CW October 12, the series comes with a premise — a talented young lawyer ditches her job to follow her ex to California — and a title so provocative, that they are practically begging for a feminist debate.Bloom is the first to admit her show has a subversive bent, and it's probably not what you think it is. She will correct you if you call the show “My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” which suggests a male point of view, as if some callous bro was making a comment about the heroine. “The way that she acts is crazy, but you will understand where she’s coming from,” Bloom, 28, explains. “It goes against that kind of male gaze of, oh, all bitches are crazy. It’s using that phrase that can be seen as offensive, and looking at it under a magnifying glass, and it’s like, why is this even a phrase at all?“A California native, Bloom moved to New York to study musical theater at NYU’s Tisch. But she soon fell out of love with Broadway and in love with comedy, taking up with the sketch-comedy troupe Hammerkatz, which counts Donald Glover as an alum. “I feel like I didn’t quite fit in [with the musical theater students],” she says. “So when I got into the comedy group and I learned more about writing, I suddenly realized how crappy the writing of a lot of musical theater, especially musical comedy, was. In a babyish way, I began to resent the comedy songs that I had to study in class because I’d be like, these aren’t funny, these are like Borscht Belt jokes. Why am I even analyzing this song? This is a horribly written song.”