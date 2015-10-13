And because Rebecca struggles to be happy, her rash decisions aren’t made out to be cutesy-whimsical, nor is she ever an object of ridicule. “Rebecca isn’t just crazy in a quirky, Manic Pixie Dream Girl-way,” Bloom says. “She has issues she is not addressing.” Rebecca, we learn, has attempted suicide in the past, and throws away a host of medications when she gets to West Covina (a nowhere SoCal town that’s two hours from the beach, four in traffic). “Rebecca has mental problems, and we talk about it a lot in the room: What is her actual diagnosis?” Bloom says. “And it’s kind of a conglomeration of stuff that I’ve gone through myself. I’ve dealt with anxiety and depression. If you want to earn this premise of somebody moving across the U.S., you can't just earn it based off of 'love makes you crazy.' This person has to be off balance.”



All of this is personal for Bloom. “I have felt crazy,” she says. “I feel like I spent a very significant amount of high school, and college, truly, unhealthily obsessed with someone. And it would switch who the person was, but, like, being up until 4 a.m. instead of going to sleep, because I was reading over old instant message conversations. I very much have been on the worst end of the spectrum with obsession. When you’re that obsessed with someone, it’s not about them. It’s about stuff within yourself that you haven’t fully explored.” There's also an element of messed up "wish-fulfillment" to Rebecca's story. "If I only had slightly less hyper self-awareness, I could have seen myself stalking this person, but because I’m so self-aware, I would know to hold myself back," Bloom continues. "But inside, all I would want to do is cut off their hair and smell it, and put it in my bra, you know?"



Bloom’s connection to the character she plays helps elevate Rebecca beyond caricature. Sure, her actions may be unusual — crazy, even — but, she’s only acting on desires that are familiar to anyone who has googled an ex to see what he or she has been up to. "We want women to identify with this," Bloom says. "We want it to start a conversation with what the word crazy even means."