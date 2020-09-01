17 Movies To Help You Make Peace With The End Of Summer

All good things must come to an end — that's why the sand-in-your-shoes, sun-on-your-brow, ice-cream-every-night moments of summer only last so long. At some point, we all must get back to school, to actually putting the hours in at work (sorry, they're Summer Fridays, not all-year-long Fridays), to cooler days and even cooler nights. Whether you'll miss summer when it officially ends on September 22 or you're really looking forward to downing as many Pumpkin Spice Lattes and apple cider donuts as you possibly can, let's pay homage to the turn of the season with these great end-of-summer movies.
Personally, I'm ready to wear big sweatshirts and boots and leggings (I'm just over being sweaty, okay?), but even those of us who've already started accessorizing with pumpkins can appreciate a good summer coming of age film. Like the one where two twins meet at summer camp and try and change their lives just before school starts. Or the one with a group of counselors living their best summer ever. There are also four best friends who grow both together and apart during their summer apart and teens who make the most of the night before classes start. They're all here, saying goodbye to summer in their own ways, and mark my words — after you watch even one of these movies, you'll be ready to join the leaf-peepers like me, too.