10 End-Of-Summer Sandals To Wear Now & With Socks Later

Comfortable clothing and footwear is not going out of fashion anytime soon (see ya never, jeans ), and neither is the popular-but-divisive socks-with-sandals look . We spotted the evergreen styling trend on the fall 2020 runways at Miu Miu , Comme des Garçons, Jacquemus , Anna Sui, and more.So if you’ve been scouting the end-of-season sales happening right now (!!!) for a new pair of shoes, why not consider a cool pair of sandals that feel great in the summer heat, and can also be worn with cute socks when temps drop.Wearing sandals with socks is an easy, low-commitment trend to try, btw, just keep in mind that clunky, flat or flatform sandals with wide straps will generally pair better with thicker, heavier-weight socks. You’ll want to save your sheer or silky socks for strappy, dressier platforms and heels.