10 End-Of-Summer Sandals To Wear Now & With Socks Later

Comfortable clothing and footwear is not going out of fashion anytime soon (see ya never, jeans), and neither is the popular-but-divisive socks-with-sandals look. We spotted the evergreen styling trend on the fall 2020 runways at Miu Miu, Comme des Garçons, Jacquemus, Anna Sui, and more.
So if you’ve been scouting the end-of-season sales happening right now (!!!) for a new pair of shoes, why not consider a cool pair of sandals that feel great in the summer heat, and can also be worn with cute socks when temps drop.
Wearing sandals with socks is an easy, low-commitment trend to try, btw, just keep in mind that clunky, flat or flatform sandals with wide straps will generally pair better with thicker, heavier-weight socks. You’ll want to save your sheer or silky socks for strappy, dressier platforms and heels.
Here are 10 styles to shop now.
