14 Movies That Feel Like Summer & Where To Stream Them

Across the four major streaming services — we’re talking Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ here — there are plenty of movies, both new and old, that you can dive right into for a summery feeling. Whether you’re looking for some big blockbuster set at the beach, a coming-of-age story on the eve of some school graduation, or even something where it feels like you’re pulling an all-nighter into the summer nights. There are so many different movies to choose from!