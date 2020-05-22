14 Movies That Feel Like Summer & Where To Stream Them

Looking to put yourself in a good summer mood without actually leaving the comforts of your own couch (or bed, or wherever you’re streaming something right now)? As the warmer months quickly approach and summer officially kicks off with Memorial Day, you might find yourself looking to escape into a story about the sun, sand, and scenic locations. There are plenty of summery movies to stream that will certainly make you feel like you're embarking on an exciting getaway — or reminiscing about summers growing up (no matter how awkward they might have been).
Across the four major streaming services — we’re talking Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ here — there are plenty of movies, both new and old, that you can dive right into for a summery feeling. Whether you’re looking for some big blockbuster set at the beach, a coming-of-age story on the eve of some school graduation, or even something where it feels like you’re pulling an all-nighter into the summer nights. There are so many different movies to choose from!
So grab your favorite snack that keeps you cool, crank up the air conditioning, and snuggle up on the couch, the bed, or wherever you might be watching.