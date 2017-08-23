This Is Us Just Dropped The Season 2 Teaser & OMG

It appears that Rebecca was having cold feet about the thought of adopting the child. Jack persists. "Can't you just feel it? Can't you just see it?" he asks, through Rebecca's obvious ambivalence. She says no, although we want her to say yes. As she narrates the memory, Rebecca explains that though Jack assumed she was tired and grieving, he didn't give up. "He was so determined that you were meant to be ours," she says, and we know how that memory ends: with Randall joining the Big Three. The Rebecca drops some sage advice for all us: "Sometimes in marriage, someone has to be the one to push to make a big move." Aaaand cue all the tears.