This Is Us Just Dropped The Season 2 Teaser & OMG

Are you sitting down? Do you have a box of tissues nearby? You'll want both things, because a clip for the new season of This Is Us just dropped, and it is raining on our faces.
Let's go through this clip together, because it's very sad and beautiful and poignant and everything we love about this show. First, we see Randall (Sterling K. Brown) talking with his mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore), about adopting another child with his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) after their negative pregnancy test. When we saw them last season, the couple was just considering it, but from the looks of this clip, it seems like the discussions are becoming more serious.
He asks Rebecca about his own adoption. Randall was dropped off at the hospital the same day Rebecca gave birth to Kate and Kevin, along with a third triplet who didn't survive. In a flashback, we see Jack urging Rebecca to look at the little newborn boy in the crib next to their children.
It appears that Rebecca was having cold feet about the thought of adopting the child. Jack persists. "Can't you just feel it? Can't you just see it?" he asks, through Rebecca's obvious ambivalence. She says no, although we want her to say yes. As she narrates the memory, Rebecca explains that though Jack assumed she was tired and grieving, he didn't give up. "He was so determined that you were meant to be ours," she says, and we know how that memory ends: with Randall joining the Big Three. The Rebecca drops some sage advice for all us: "Sometimes in marriage, someone has to be the one to push to make a big move." Aaaand cue all the tears.
We can't wait to snuggle under our safety blankets on the couch and watch the new season of This Is Us. It returns to NBC on Thursday, September 26. Check out the full clip below.
It's finally here! Get an exclusive look at Season 2 of #ThisIsUs. Don't miss the season premiere Tuesday, September 26 at 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/cIrG8cM6zd— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 23, 2017
