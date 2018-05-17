Everyone won't stop asking Issa Rae when Insecure is coming back, and she finally has an answer to share: soon. Okay, she actually has a really good answer: August 12.
In a video shared on Rae's Twitter, the actress, writer, and director shares a little selfie cam footage of her with her co-stars, Yvonne Orji, who plays Molly, Amanda Seales who plays Tiffany, and Natasha Rothwell who plays Kelli. She asks each of them what's the one question that everyone keeps bugging them about. Everyone wants to know why Molly's such a mess, how similar Natasha is to Kelli in real life, and if Amanda knows who the father of Tiffany's child is.
All good questions, but Rae, who plays Issa on the show, had the best question with the best answer, revealing the shows return. Knowing that there's only one hot summer between us and Insecure, it's time to start gearing up for the big wine down.
