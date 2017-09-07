As much as I enjoyed getting a healthy dose of what I henceforth call ‘Yvonnisms,’ I couldn’t let the opportunity pass to see how she feels about the important issues: Insecure’s love triangles. When asked to pick sides between the former couple in the center of the show, Orji is obviously Team Issa. Take that, #Lawrencehive. She decided to take the politically correct route by supporting both Issa and a very controversial Tasha (Dominique Perry). But I was able to stump Orji when I asked her to choose between Dro (Molly’s childhood friend who is now a very sexy but married suitor of hers, played by Sarunas J. Jackson) and Lionel (a predictably stable bachelor who is ready to settle down, played by Sterling K. Brown). She laughed, “You got me! This is Yvonne speaking?” I respond that I know better than to ask Molly that because she doesn’t know. “#MollyDontKnow! As Yvonne, I'm ready to meet my version of Lionel, so I have to be Team Lionel. That just sounds like wisdom crying out. That just sounds like ‘we might be married by the end of the year.’”