After getting just three episodes into Insecure's season 2, HBO has announced that they will be renewing the Issa Rae hit for a third season, according to Deadline. HBO has also renewed Ballers for season 4.
"We’re thrilled that the summer lineup of Ballers and Insecure connected with our viewers out of the gate," said executive vice president of HBO Programming, Amy Gravitt, in a press release. "We’re so proud to work with Dwayne [Johnson], Issa and all of the amazing talent in both shows."
Rae, who also stars in the series, announced the news on Twitter along with a video.
"It’s hella official!" she captioned the post. "#InsecureHBO has been renewed for another season on @HBO."
It’s hella official! #InsecureHBO has been renewed for another season on @HBO. @insecurehbo pic.twitter.com/6Bsc6H1cfG— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 8, 2017
Rae's costar Yvonne Orji, posted the same clip with a note of her own on Instagram.
"It's OFFFFFICIAL!!!!" she wrote. "SEASON 3!!!!!!!!!! Here we GO!!!"
Showrunner Prentice Penny also added to the celebration. "We are back," he wrote on Twitter. "And this time WITH more condom confusing storylines. Thanks for the support yall for Season 3."
We are back. And this time WITH more condom confusing storylines. Thanks for the support yall for Season 3. https://t.co/txPuoXhg8m— Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) August 8, 2017
Penny also executive produces alongside Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, and Jonathan Berry — but they aren't the only people excited. Fans have taken to social media to express their joy at the news, alongside some incredible GIFs.
Me, all day at work after hearing this news pic.twitter.com/pzracZLZnD— Robin Thede (@robinthede) August 8, 2017
"Me, all day at work after hearing this news."
Now that's what I call growth! ?? Such great news, major congratulations to you all! pic.twitter.com/J486F9ZyxB— N I C H O L Λ S (@Creat1ve) August 8, 2017
"Now that's what I call growth! Such great news, major congratulations to you all!"
Seeing black women continuously win alone is something to celebrate! Congratulations to the whole "Insecure"team well deserved! pic.twitter.com/9N9MKMPIQ2— GEM (@ROZtheCreator) August 8, 2017
"Seeing black women continuously win alone is something to celebrate! Congratulations to the whole 'Insecure'team well deserved!"
While the show has been heralded as an example of Black creativity, and Rae herself as a savior for Black women, the actress told Refinery29 last year that she wants the show to be for everyone.
"All the elements we’ve had in the show are elements that anybody has gone through," she explained. "Anyone can be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I know that person, I am that person, I want to be that person, or I don’t want to be that person.’ And yes, it's relatable in a way that we haven’t really gotten to see Black people be before. But at the end of the day? You should watch my show because it's funny!”
You don't need to tell us twice.
