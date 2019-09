Milo Ventimiglia Almost Didn't Get Cast In This Is Us Because He Was Too Handsome

Is there really a such thing as too hot for TV? Milo Ventimiglia almost missed out on being cast to play Jack Pearson on This Is Us, because show creator Dan Fogelman wanted a "doughier" actor for the part, according to the Hollywood Reporter's cover story on the show's genesis. Fogelman was apparently looking for someone who was more of a reflection of himself and his friends. And Milo Ventimiglia is has a much different body type than say, Kate Pearson's (Chrissy Metz) boyfriend Toby (Chris Sullivan).