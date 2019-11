Now that it’s ABC’s turn again, the alphabet network plans to make a splash by incorporating puppets and elaborate costumes to recreate elements from the childhood classic The Little Mermaid into the made-for-television production. The Little Mermaid Live! has been marketed as “part-animated film, part-live spectacle” as it will shift between movie and the live performances. Diving under the sea to become a mermaid, crab, octopus, and more are Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, musician Shaggy as Sebastian, John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Graham Phillips (Riverdale, Atypical) as Prince Eric. Glee-alum Amber Riley will emcee the event.