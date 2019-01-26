We’re about to watch a brand new generation of actors take on iconic roles in the cast of Rent:Live! while also introducing a brand new generation to the 1996 rock opera. Fox’s latest live musical tackles the story about a group of young people struggling just to live their lives, while living every day to the fullest, in New York City. It’s a story about life, death, and everything in-between and for RENT-heads and musical theater junkies, this is not something to be missed.
Over the years, many of members of the musical original cast have reprised their roles — most notably in the 2005 movie — but for this version, there are brand new faces for the live TV musical. Or, new faces to the roles, but it’s definitely populated with actors and singers we’ve seen before. Some come from TV, some the recording industry, and a few even from Broadway.
So if you need a quick primer on who’s who in the Rent: Live! cast before the big event, we’ve got you covered.