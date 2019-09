That Live Rent Musical Isn’t Happening For A While

Producer Marc Platt, who also executive-produced Grease: Live, initially intended to broadcast the production during the latter half of 2018. Fox Chairman and CEO Dana Walden indicated at the summer Television Critics Association press tour that one of the reasons Platt can't devote all of his energy into Rent is that he's working hard on a three-hour live production of A Christmas Story , which will star Maya Rudolph and air on Dec. 17.