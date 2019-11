The Little Mermaid Live! (not to be mistaken with Disney’s live-action remake which reportedly is set to start filming in April 2020) will feature original songs composed by Alan Menken, so expect to see performances of some of your favorite songs. However, this isn’t an identical rendition of the Disney film. Director and executive producer Hamish Hamilton exclusively told Entertainment Weekly that The Little Mermaid Live! will be “50 percent of the original feature and 50 percent live musical performance.” So even if you’ve memorized every line from the original, prepare for a fresh and surprising retelling of Princess Ariel’s story.