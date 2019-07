The Little Mermaid Can Be Black & Have Red Hair. Freeform Explains How

“An open letter to the Poor, Unfortunate Souls,” the networked tweeted after it was announced Bailey would be the new Ariel in the live-action remake. The comment was originally posted on Freeform’s Instagram in response to those who questioned the choice of a Black actress for the cartoon character that has been portrayed as white up to now. To that criticism, Freeform, which is a Disney TV property, humorously pointed out that Ariel is a fictional character created by a Danish author that lives in the ocean, which in no way precludes the possibility of her being Black.