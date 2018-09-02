Hit The Orchard This Fall At The Best Spots To Go Apple Picking Near NYC

Fall is fast approaching and we're looking for any excuse to feel autumnal. We're done sweating it out on the subway, we've had our fill of beach days, and our boots are beckoning us from the back of the closet. It might not be sweater weather just yet, but some fall activities – like apple picking – are best done when there's still a little sunshine.
Take advantage of the crisp fall weather while you can. Grab some friends and get out of the city. Usher in a new season and make the most of the changing leaves. Pumpkin patches get a lot of the attention when it comes to fall activities, but these apple orchards will have you wondering why you haven't been going every year.
We've compiled a list of some of the best orchards – reachable by car and some by public transit – that will get you in the mood to swap out your summer wardrobe, sip some apple cider, and try to find the exact spot in Central Park where they shot When Harry Met Sally and recreate it for Instagram.