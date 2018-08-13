Despite our insanely busy summertime social calendars — booked solid Memorial Day to Labor Day — the first signs of fall usually bring it all to a halt, fast.
But the reality is, fall is actually the best time to get together with your friends — and contrary to your Instagram feed, it doesn't have to be at a corn maze or pumpkin patch. Alongside Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football, we're bringing you eight fun and unexpected activities to do with your friends this season. Whether you're trying your hand at grape stomping or hosting a new take on Friendsgiving, the activities ahead will give you even more reason to love the fall season.