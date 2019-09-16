It's hard to argue with the fact that autumn is a phenomenal time of year. Leaves embark on their colorful transition into rich shades of orange and red, and degrees dip into that glorious temperature range we like to call sweater weather. Fall is a pleasant middle ground between people who actually like snow and those who prefer the sweltering heat, which means there's little room for complaints from either side of the spectrum. Now, as we prep to fully embrace all the goodness that comes with this season — pumpkin spice and all — we've got idyllic, nature-packed getaways on the mind. Yep, we're talking about apple picking.
For those true autumnal weekend warriors, you may want to go beyond the day trip and make it an overnight escape to immerse yourself in the scents and celebrations of the harvest by staying at an apple (or local seasonal fruit) orchard. Because where else would you live out your fall fantasies than among rows of apple trees, goat herds, and blackberry brambles?
From New York to Hawaii and beyond, we've rounded up the best orchards on Airbnb just waiting to be explored. In addition to the experience of foraging, many of these destinations offer activities to diversify your itinerary, including hiking, meditating, and even egg collecting. Click through and find the perfect place to book your next escape — and don't be surprised if you encounter a sheep or two along the way.
