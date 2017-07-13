Shia LeBeouf Apologizes For His Arrest

Late last week, authorities in Georgia arrested Shia LeBoeuf after he appeared to be intoxicated in public and became "disorderly" after soliciting a bystander for a cigarette. Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police then released LeBoeuf on $7,000 bail.
Today, the actor posted an apology on Twitter, noting that he was "deeply ashamed" of his actions and is hoping for forgiveness after the incident.
"My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst," the tweet reads. "It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes."
During the altercation, police reported that LeBoeuf used vulgar and profane language in addition to acting aggressively towards officers on the scene. His tweet included an apology directed at the officers involved, writing, "I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuse for it. I don't know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me."
A rep for LeBoeuf explained to Entertainment Tonight that the actor is "voluntarily receiving treatment for alcohol addiction." The rep added that LeBeouf understands that his recent actions are part of a larger health problem and that he is taking the steps necessary to treat his addiction.
The actor's run-ins with the law have been well-documented. During the Austin City Limits music festival in 2015, police arrested LeBoeuf for public intoxication. In 2016 at his art installation, "He Will Not Divide Us," LeBoeuf was accused of assaulting one of the attendees, though those charges were later dropped.
